President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic relations, the Turkmen government said in a message.

The Uzbek president said in his letter that he looks forward President Berdimuhamedov’s upcoming visit to Uzbekistan, which, undoubtedly, will become a historic event, will serve the fullest disclosure of the enormous potential of comprehensive Uzbek-Turkmen relations.

The letter says that joint efforts have given momentum to cooperation in trade, production cooperation, transport and transit, energy, and intensified cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

“We have opened a very important and promising direction of bilateral relations – there is a direct dialogue between our border regions,” noted the Uzbek president.

The two countries continue constructive cooperation and mutual support on the international arena, as well as within the framework of regional structures.

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, which have impressive reserves of hydrocarbon resources, stand for diversification of energy flows. A good example of that is the implementation of the project on construction of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China gas pipeline, commissioned in 2009.

Recently, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov invited business circles of Uzbekistan to participate in the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

Turkmenistan started to construct its TAPI section in December 2015. The foundation laying ceremony for the Afghan section of the TAPI gas pipeline is planned to be held in the second half of February 2018.

Earlier, the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Japanese government expressed their interest in financing TAPI. The Islamic Development Bank has already allocated a loan worth $700 million for Turkmenistan to construct its TAPI section.

