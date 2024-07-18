Azerbaijan's profit from oil exports increases

18 July 2024 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

In the first half of this year, Azerbaijan exported 11,098 thousand tons of oil worth 7,012,103 thousand US dollars, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

Azerbaijan's oil export revenues decreased by 10.1% compared to the corresponding period of 2023, and the volume of oil decreased by 13.4%.

It should be noted that during this period, the share of oil exports in the country's total exports was 54.35%.

The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan regularly publishes data on the country's export activities, including detailed reports on oil exports. These reports provide insights into the volume of oil exported, its market value in US dollars, and comparisons with previous periods to analyze trends in the oil sector.

Azerbaijan's oil export statistics are significant indicators of the country's economic health and its role in global energy markets, reflecting both the challenges and opportunities its oil industry faces in a dynamic global economic environment.

