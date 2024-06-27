Decrease in gas pipeline losses signals improved efficiency in Azerbaijan

27 June 2024 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijan has made significant strides in reducing gas losses in its main pipelines, highlighting ongoing improvements in the country's energy infrastructure. During the first quarter of this year, Azerbaijan lost 14.8 million cubic meters of gas in its main pipelines, an 8.6% decrease compared to the same period last year, according to the State Statistics Committee.

This reduction in gas losses is noteworthy given that during the same period last year, losses amounted to 16.2 million cubic meters. The decrease suggests that measures to enhance the efficiency and integrity of the gas transportation network are bearing fruit.

The positive trend extends beyond reduced losses. In January-March of this year, Azerbaijan transported 11,133.6 million cubic meters of gas, marking a 1.2% increase compared to the same period last year. A significant portion of this gas, 50.1%, was transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum South Caucasus pipeline, through which 5,582.1 million cubic meters of gas were transferred, representing a 1.28% increase from the previous year.

Last year, the total volume of gas lost in Azerbaijan’s pipelines was 59.8 million cubic meters, an 18.2% increase from the previous year. Despite these losses, Azerbaijan managed to transport 39,283.3 million cubic meters of gas in 2023, a slight 0.1% increase from the previous year. Notably, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum South Caucasus pipeline played a critical role, handling 21,800.1 million cubic meters of gas, which was a 4.8% increase compared to 2022.

The reduction in pipeline losses and the steady increase in gas transportation volumes reflect Azerbaijan's commitment to enhancing its energy infrastructure. These improvements are crucial for maximizing the efficiency of gas transportation and ensuring the reliability of supply to both domestic and international markets. The increased efficiency not only supports economic growth by minimizing waste but also strengthens Azerbaijan’s position as a key player in the regional energy sector.

Moreover, the performance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum South Caucasus pipeline underscores its significance in Azerbaijan's gas transportation network. The pipeline's ability to handle increased volumes of gas efficiently positions it as a vital conduit for energy exports, reinforcing Azerbaijan's role in the energy supply chain to Europe and other regions.

Azerbaijan's efforts to reduce gas pipeline losses and increase transportation efficiency are yielding positive results. These developments are essential for the country’s economic stability and growth, providing a robust foundation for future advancements in the energy sector.

