6 June 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The value of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil experienced a slight decline of $0.9, marking a decrease of 0.14%, with a settling price of $78.35, Azernews reports.

"Azeri Light" crude oil reached its lowest level on April 21, 2020, at $15.81 per barrel, and its highest price was recorded in July 2008, at $149.66 per barrel.

Contrastingly, its peak was registered in July 2008, during a period of heightened demand and geopolitical tensions, when it soared to an impressive $149.66 per barrel.

