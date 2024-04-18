Azerbaijani oil and gas sector invested $0.8 bn in first Q

18 April 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In January-March of the current year, funds of AZN 1,4bn ($0.8bn) were directed to the oil and gas sector, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

The volume of investments in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector increased by 2.7 percent in January-March.

It should be noted that in the corresponding period of 2023, the mentioned indicator was at the level of AZN1,3bn ($0.76bn).

Besides, the Committee noted that in January-March, 31.4 thousand people worked in the oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan.

The State Statistics Committee added that the salaries of employees working in state enterprises were AZN901.8 ($530.5), and in private enterprises AZN996.5 ($586.2).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz