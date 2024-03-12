Euronews publishes article highlighting importance of SGC

12 March 2024 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Southern Gas Corridor is the most important route for diversifying gas supplies to the EU and neighbouring countries, Azernews reports, citing the article published on Euronews.

The publication notes that at the tenth meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the second meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, the issue of expanding this corridor was raised.

“Azerbaijan is a country with large oil and natural gas resources. Last year, it increased its gas exports by 9%, taking them up to 22 billion cubic metres. Currently, the main buyers in Europe include Italy, Greece, Romania, Hungary, and Bulgaria, and this list looks like it could be extended,” reads the article.

“There are many new partner countries who are willing to receive even additional volumes of natural gas, despite the fact that we are transitioning away from fossil fuels. But this takes some decades. Now we also want to establish future-proof cooperation,” said Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Energy.

One way that Azerbaijan is looking to get behind this change is via wind farms in the Caspian Sea.

