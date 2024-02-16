Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan reveals countries and amount of oil exported most

16 February 2024 16:56 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals countries and amount of oil exported most
Azerbaijan exported 523,553.89 tons of oil worth 296,946.74 thousand US dollars to Israel, in January, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan State Customs Committee.

