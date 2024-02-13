Kazakhstan increases oil transportation through territory of Azerbaijan

13 February 2024 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In January 2024, the export of Kazakh oil from Aktau port amounted to 287,000 tons, which is 76,000 tons or 36% more than the corresponding indicator of 2023, Azernews reports, citing Kaztransoil.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.