Tuesday February 13 2024

Kazakhstan increases oil transportation through territory of Azerbaijan

13 February 2024 15:25 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
In January 2024, the export of Kazakh oil from Aktau port amounted to 287,000 tons, which is 76,000 tons or 36% more than the corresponding indicator of 2023, Azernews reports, citing Kaztransoil.

