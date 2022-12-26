Azernews.Az

Novak: Russia to increase gas supplies to Azerbaijan

26 December 2022 15:14 (UTC+04:00)
Ayya Lmahamad
Russia has agreed with Azerbaijan to increase gas supplies for domestic consumption, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with TASS, Azernews reports.

