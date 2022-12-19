Azernews.Az

Monday December 19 2022

Pakistan to import additional gas from Azerbaijan

19 December 2022 16:07 (UTC+04:00)
Pakistan to import additional gas from Azerbaijan
Ayya Lmahamad
Ayya Lmahamad
Read more

In order to meet the growing demand for energy in winter, the Pakistani government decided to import additional gas from Azerbaijan in the next couple of months, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more