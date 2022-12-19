Pakistan to import additional gas from Azerbaijan
In order to meet the growing demand for energy in winter, the Pakistani government decided to import additional gas from Azerbaijan in the next couple of months, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%