Azerbaijan approves procedure for energy report submission

13 December 2022 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has approved forms and procedures for the submission of energy audit reports, Trend reports.

In accordance with this, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has adopted the relevant resolution.

The Procedure approved by the resolution regulates relations in the field of energy auditing, including the assessment of buildings (facilities) and farms in order to obtain information about energy consumption and determine the possibilities of cost-effective energy consumption. Also, it defines the procedures and forms for submitting a report on the results of the energy audit.

The energy audit serves the following purposes: to determine the possibilities of improving the efficiency of energy consumption at enterprises, to identify the number of energy losses and the volume of emissions into the environment, as well as to implement cost-effective measures in energy consumption.

