Wednesday November 23 2022

Kazakhstan keen to boost oil transportation via Azerbaijan

23 November 2022 12:47 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan keen to boost oil transportation via Azerbaijan

Kazakhstan is interested in increasing the volumes of oil transportation through Azerbaijan, KazMunayGas JSC Deputy Chairman of the management board Dauren Karabayev said, Azernews reports.

