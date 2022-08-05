Output from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli offshore deposit hits 77m barrels

5 August 2022 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The total production of Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) block of fields has amounted to 77 million barrels during the first half of 2022, Azernews reports per bp Azerbaijan.

In January-June, the total production on the block of fields amounted to 424,000 barrels per day. Of this, the Chirag field accounted for 25,000 b/d, Central Azeri for 108,000 b/d, West Azeri for 109,000 b/d, East Azeri for 62,000 b/d, Deepwater Gunashli for 78,000 b/d and West Chirag for 42,000 b/d.

At the end of the six months, 136 wells were producing oil, while 37 wells were used for water and eight for gas injection. In addition, ACG completed eight oil production wells.

During the reporting period, ACG delivered 2 billion cubic meters, or an average of 9 million cubic meters per day of ACG-associated gas to the state of Azerbaijan, primarily at the Sangachal Terminal, and to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remaining associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

The company spent about $229 million in operating expenditure and $791 million in capital expenditure on the ACG activities.

As part of the ACG annual work program, a planned maintenance program (turnaround - TAR) was successfully implemented on the East Azeri platform in the second quarter. In accordance with the plan, production from the East Azeri platform was suspended for about 15 days to enable maintenance, inspection and project work to be undertaken efficiently. The program, which was designed to maintain the long-term ability of the platform to produce in a safe, reliable and environmentally sound way, was completed safely and on schedule.

The Chirag Gas Lift Project (CGLP) was also completed safely and within budget in the second quarter of 2022.

Additionally, the Azeri Central East (ACE) project progressed according to the plan along with the other bp-operated activities. At the end of the second quarter of 2022, the ACE project reached the 75 percent progress

milestone.

BP opened its first office in Baku in June 1992 and has since then contributed to Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector through operating projects such as Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Shah Deniz, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), and South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP).

The contract for the development of the ACG oil fields was signed on September 20, 1994, and took force in December. The contract for the development of the ACG block was extended to 2050 in September 2017.

The shareholders in the ACG project are BP (operator, 30.37 percent), SOCAR (25 percent), MOL (9.57 percent), INPEX (9.31 percent), Equinor (7.27 percent), ExxonMobil (6.79 percent), TPAO (5.73 percent), ITOCHU (3.65 percent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 percent).

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews' staff journalist

