Azerbaijani oil prices on increase

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $2.13 on June 29 compared to the previous price, amounting to $126.81 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on June 29 amounted to $125.42 per barrel, up by $2.18 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $83.05 per barrel on June 29, increasing by $1.64 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by $1.65 compared to the previous price and made up $124.59 per barrel.

