Baku refinery plans to process oil from other countries of Caspian region

3 June 2022 16:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A total of 4,300 tons of gasolines and nearly 6,500 tons of diesel fuel are daily produced at the Baku Oil Refinery named after Heydar Aliyev, Deputy Director General of the Refinery Modernization Project Emil Alkhasli told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Alkhasli, due to the commissioning of new facilities, the production of these fuels is expected to be increased.

"After the modernization of the plant, it’s planned to process both Azerbaijani oil and oil from other countries of the Caspian Sea region," he stressed.

