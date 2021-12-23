By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has said that more than 85 billion cubic meters of natural gas from the Shah Deniz field have been supplied to the Turkish gas market since 2007.

He made the remarks during the 1st Azerbaijani-Turkish energy forum held in Baku on December 22.

Shahbazov noted that Azerbaijan plans to increase gas exports to 13 billion cubic meters in 2023.

The minister mentioned that 13.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas were transported to Turkey via TANAP from July 2018 to December 2021.

“TANAP transported 5.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey in the first 11 months of this year out of 7.7 billion cubic meters. Azerbaijan's investments in Turkey exceeded $19 billion," he said.

He noted that the forum is another indicator of the highest level of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“Our countries are developing their relations in a number of areas, including in the field of energy. Against the background of the problems observed in Europe, Azerbaijan is a safety cushion in terms of energy supplies in the required volumes," he said.

Electricity export

The minister also noted that the prospects of electricity export from Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan to Turkey are being assessed.

Shahbazov stated that the assessment of the perspectives of developing a trilateral format in the field of electricity, projects, as well as proposals from Turkish companies for the construction of a gas turbine thermal power plant with an installed capacity of 550 MW is also underway.

He also said that Turkey shares its rich experience in the development of renewable energy sources and the liberalization of the electricity market, which backs up the joint steps of the two countries in the process of energy transformation.

"Today there are all the necessary conditions for achieving success in the field of green energy," he said.

Gas pipeline

Shahbazov emphasized that a gas pipeline from Turkey will strengthen Nakhchivan’s energy security.

He stated that one of the issues on the bilateral agenda is to ensure natural gas supplies from Turkey to Nakhchivan.

Recalling the document signed in December last year, Shahbazov stated that it provides for the construction of a gas pipeline from Igdir to Nakhchivan with an annual capacity of 500 million cubic meters of gas and 1.5 million cubic meters per day.

"This will strengthen the energy security of Nakhchivan. In general, the project of building a gas pipeline through Nakhchivan jointly implemented with Turkey will serve to deepen bilateral ties," he said.

