By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has opened a gas station on the Gorus-Gafan road in Eyvazli village of Gubadli region liberated from Armenia's occupation late last year, Trend reported on December 20.

SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) President Rovnag Abdullayev attended the opening ceremony.

“This filling station is international. Along with Azerbaijani cars, transit foreign cars will also fill up here,” he said.

In late November, SOCAR Petroleum CJSC commissioned a new filling station (gas station) in Gubadli region on the Gorus-Gafan road.

The SOCAR deputy head of the public relations and event management, Ibrahim Ahmadov, said that the number of gas stations operating under the SOCAR brand had been brought to 41 in Azerbaijan and up to three on the liberated territories.

"The filling station is built according to the self-service model. Three fuel tanks are installed at the gas station that was put into operation. This filling station will sell AI-95 premium gasoline, AI-92 gasoline, and diesel fuel. Thus, we have created conditions for providing fuel for all types of vehicles," he said.

SOCAR Petroleum CJSC owns a network of 41 gas stations and 11 oil bases. SOCAR has the only CNG terminal in the country - compressed natural gas (CNG), thanks to which it is a leader in the introduction of environmentally friendly fuels. Each client has the opportunity to check the amount of fuel refueled, as well as other advantages at gas stations operating under the SOCAR brand.

