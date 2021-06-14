By Trend
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $73.11 per barrel last week, having risen by $1.58 (2.2 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $73.98 per barrel, while the minimum - $72.24.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $72.48 per barrel last week, increasing by $1.57 (2.3 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $73.34 per barrel, while the minimum - $71.61.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $69.21 per barrel, growing by $0.85 (1.2 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $69.83 per barrel, while the minimum - $68.74.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $71.32 per barrel, which is $1.38 (2 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $72.05 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.52.
|
Oil grade/date
|
June 7, 2021
|
June 8, 2021
|
June 9, 2021
|
June 10, 2021
|
June 11, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$72.24
|
$72.65
|
$73.17
|
$73.53
|
$73.98
|
$73.11
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$71.61
|
$72.02
|
$72.54
|
$72.89
|
$73.34
|
$72.48
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$68.78
|
$68.74
|
$69.2
|
$69.48
|
$69.83
|
$69.21
|
Brent Dated
|
$70.52
|
$70.92
|
$71.39
|
$71.71
|
$72.05
|
$71.32
