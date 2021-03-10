By Trend

The Southern Gas Corridor is a true multidimensional and multilateral energy endeavor, the US State Department spokesperson told Trend.

The spokesperson pointed out that all of the countries represented in the 7th meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council played important roles, as did the many companies involved in the project.

“We can see the impact of the SGC in very clear terms, with Turkey for example receiving ever more Azerbaijani gas. European consumers in Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria are now also benefitting this winter for the first time from Caspian Sea gas provided by Azerbaijan.”

The Southern Gas Corridor, which is comprised of Shah Deniz 2, the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion, the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) became fully operational on December 31, 2020.

Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG confirmed on Dec. 31 the commencement of gas flows from Azerbaijan. The first gas has reached Greece and Bulgaria, via the Nea Mesimvria interconnection point with DESFA, as well as Italy, via the Melendugno interconnection point with SNAM Rete Gas (SRG).

TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 878 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz