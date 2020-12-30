By Trend

The project related to the 240 megawatt wind farm to be built in Azerbaijan will give additional impetus to the development of its economy, make a great contribution to ensuring energy sustainability, help save gas and have a positive impact on the environment, President of Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev said.

Rzayev made the remark at the signing ceremony of the "Investment Agreement", "Energy Purchase and Sale Agreement" and "Agreement on Connection to the Transmission Grid" on the 240 MW wind farm project held between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy and Saudi Arabia’s Acwa Power company, as well as between Acwa Power company and Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy OJSC, Trend reports.

"Azerenergy OJSC has fulfilled all its obligations within this pilot project, having prepared and submitted to the government all the technical indicators of the project," president of Azerenergy added. "Azerenergy OJSC will ensure the connection of the new wind farm to the country's energy system."

Rzayev stressed that the development of Azerbaijan's economy requires new approaches to the energy sector.

"Therefore, the country pays great attention to the development of alternative energy," president of Azerenergy added. "Part of the reforms carried out in the country's energy sector was related to alternative energy sources. A number of initiatives have been implemented in this sphere."

The project related to the 240 megawatt wind farm to be built in Azerbaijan will give additional impetus to the development of its economy, make a great contribution to ensuring energy sustainability, help save gas and have a positive impact on the environment, President of Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev said.

Rzayev made the remark at the signing ceremony of the "Investment Agreement", "Energy Purchase and Sale Agreement" and "Agreement on Connection to the Transmission Grid" on the 240 MW wind farm project held between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy and Saudi Arabia’s Acwa Power company, as well as between Acwa Power company and Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy OJSC, Trend reports.

"Azerenergy OJSC has fulfilled all its obligations within this pilot project, having prepared and submitted to the government all the technical indicators of the project," president of Azerenergy added. "Azerenergy OJSC will ensure the connection of the new wind farm to the country's energy system."

Rzayev stressed that the development of Azerbaijan's economy requires new approaches to the energy sector.

"Therefore, the country pays great attention to the development of alternative energy," president of Azerenergy added. "Part of the reforms carried out in the country's energy sector was related to alternative energy sources. A number of initiatives have been implemented in this sphere."

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz