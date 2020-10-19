By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased gas production and export, while decreasing oil production and export during the period of January-September 2020.

Gas production and export

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan increased natural gas production by 5.9 percent or 1.5 billion cubic meters, compared to the same period of 2019. Thus, in the first nine months of 2020, country has produced 27.5 billion cubic meters of gas.

Of this, Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of fields accounted for 8.7 billion cubic meters of gas produced and Shah Deniz for 13.3 billion cubic meters. In the meantime, SOCAR has produced 5.5 billion cubic meters of gas.

Moreover, in the reporting period, gas sales abroad amounted to 9.6 billion cubic meters, which is by 156.7 percent more than in the same period of 2019.

Turkey accounted for 7.3 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijan’s natural gas export, which is by 21.3 percent more than during the same period last year. It should be noted that 3.2 billion cubic meters of gas were transported to Turkey via TANAP during this period. Thus, about 7.1 billion cubic meters of gas was transported to Turkey via TANAP during the period of June 30,2018 to October 1, 2020.

Georgia accounted to 1.6 billion cubic meters of gas exports from Azerbaijan.

Oil production and export

Some 26.1 million tons of oil, including condensate, were produced in Azerbaijan in the first nine months of 2020, which is by 2.1 million tons less than in the same period of 2019.

Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of fields accounted for 17.8 million tons of oil, while Shah Deniz accounted for 2.7 million tons of oil, including condensate. In the meantime, SOCAR’s oil production, including condensate, was 5.6 million tons.

Furthermore, some 21.5 million tons of oil, including condensate, were exported in the first nine months of 2020, which is by 1.9 million tons or 8 percent less than in the corresponding period of 2019.

In addition, the consortium accounted for 20.4 million tons of oil export, while SOCAR for 1.1 million tons.

Likewise, since the commissioning of Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and Shah Deniz fields, 547.6 million tons of oil, including condensate, have been produced and 547 million tons of oil, including condensate, exported. Some 518.2 million tons of oil was produced at Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of fields, and 29.4 million tons at Shah Deniz.

Additionally, some 173.7 billion cubic meters of gas was produced from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of fields and 130.1 billion cubic meters from Shah Deniz field. Since commissioning, some 86.5 billion cubic meters of gas were exported from Shah Deniz field.

By the end of nine months of 2020, the volume of oil processing in the country amounted to 4.3 million tons, which is by 385,900 tons less than in the same period last year.

The contract for the development of Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oil fields was signed in 1994 extended to 2050 in September 2017.

The shareholders in the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli project are BP (operator, 30.37 percent), SOCAR (25 percent), American Chevron (9.57 percent), ExxonMobil (6.79 percent), Indian ONGC (2.31 percent), Japanese Inpex Corp. (9.31 percent), ITOCHU Oil (3.65 percent), Norwegian Statoil (7.27 percent) and Turkish TPAO (5.73 percent).

The contract on development of Shah Deniz gas field was signed in 1996. Shareholders of Shah Deniz project are: BP (operator, 28.8 percent), TPAO (19 percent), SOCAR (16.7 percent), Petronas (15.5 percent), LUKOIL (10 percent) and NICO (10 percent).

