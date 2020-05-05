By Ayya Lmahamd

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has initiated to set up an independent regional organization Caspian Environmental Protection Initiative (CEPI), local media reported on May 4.

The organization will cope with climate change that threatens the environmental sustainability of the Caspian Sea and Absheron peninsula, as well as prevent the emission of harmful substances into the environment.

Global oil and gas companies operating in Azerbaijan - BP AGT, Equinor Absheron AS and Total E&P Absheron B.V have also joined the newly established organization.

The main goals of the initiative are to create the first platform for joint research of international oil companies operating in the region in the name of environmental protection.

In order to present CEPI and discuss the upcoming tasks an online meeting was held on May 4 between SOCAR Vice-President for Ecology Rafiga Huseynzadeh, BP Azerbaijan Vice-President for Communications and Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, Equinor's manager for Azerbaijan Fawad Quraishi and Executive Director of Total E&P Absheron B.V. Regis Agut.

SOCAR Vice President for Ecology Rafiga Huseynzadeh said during the meeting that the mission of the organization is to mobilize oil and gas companies operating in the Caspian region against environmental and economic threats, subsequent climate change, encouraging the implementation of preventive measures.

The companies involved in CEPI will share their knowledge and experience in the field of environmental protection, conduct joint research and implement environmental activities in a coordinated manner.

Participants of the meeting emphasized the importance of the initiative in the field of environmental protection, expressed confidence that CEPI will make valuable contribution to the implementation of large-scale state programs implemented in Azerbaijan in this direction.

During the meeting, a decision was made to establish a joint working group and sign a memorandum of understanding to ensure the success of the newly established organization.

Vice-President of SOCAR Rafiga Huseynzadeh has been appointed Chairman of the regional organization.

