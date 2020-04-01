By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

In January 2020, Azerbaijan exported 945.18 million cubic meters of gas from the Shah Deniz field to Turkey, which is 16.9 percent higher than the same period last year, local media reported citing Energy Market Regulatory Authority of Turkey on April 1.

Azerbaijan also accounted for 15.78 percent of total gas supplies to Turkey in January 2020.

Overall, gas exports to Turkey amounted to 5.9bn cubic meters (an increase of 3.07 percent compared with January 2019) in January.

Of this, pipeline gas accounted for 3 billion 859.44 million cubic meters (64.4 percent of all supplies), LNG (Liquefied natural gas) - 2 billion 129.34 million cubic meters (35.6 percent).

In addition to Azerbaijan, gas deliveries to Turkey by the pipeline in the reporting period were from Iran and Russia.

As it was reported earlier, in 2019, Azerbaijani gas supplies to Turkey amounted to 9 billion 584.78 million cubic meters of gas from the Shah Deniz field (an increase of 27.3 percent).

Note that Azerbaijani gas is exported to Turkey only as part of Stage1 and Stage 2 of the Shah Deniz field development.

The Agreement on “the Exploration, Development, and Production Sharing (PSA)” for Shah Deniz field was signed between SOCAR and some oil companies of foreign countries in 1996.

Shah Deniz gas and condensate field was discovered in 1999.

The Shah Deniz field is operated by BP, which has a share of 28.8 percent. Other partners include TPAO (19 percent), SOCAR (16.7 percent), Petronas (15.5 percent), LUKOIL (10 percent) and NIOC (10%).

