By Trend

Georgian Prime Minister Georgi Gakharia met with President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev in Georgia, Trend reports citing the statement of SOCAR Georgia.

The main topic of discussion was related to investment projects implemented by SOCAR in Georgia.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava, Director General of the SOCAR Energy Georgia Mahir Mammadov, Head of SOCAR's Investment Department Vagif Aliyev and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Dursun Hasanov.

