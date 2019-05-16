By Trend

Groundbreaking ceremony for the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) will be held May 22 in Bulgaria’s Kirkovo village, Trend reports citing Bulgarian Energy Ministry.

Reportedly, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will attend the ceremony.

“The interconnector between the two countries is one of the priority projects for security and competitiveness of the energy market in the European Union. The project is also extremely important in terms of ensuring diversification of gas supplies to Bulgaria and the Southeast Europe region,” said the ministry.

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to TAP via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas.

