The construction of the cofferdam and temporary access bund are going on as part of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project in Albania, Trend reports citing a message from TAP AG consortium.

“In mid-October we launched offshore works in Albania. Around one month later, the building of the cofferdam and temporary access bund are under way,” said the message.

Once construction is completed, the pipeline will be buried underground, so it will be invisible on the beach area, added the consortium.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

