By Trend

Azerbaijani oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline fell by 33 percent to 1.6 million tons in January 2018 compared to 2.4 million tons in January 2017, Reuters reported quoting a source in Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

Meanwhile, 550,000 tons of transit oil were pumped from Turkmenistan and Russia via BTC in January 2018.

In 2017, 33.76 million tons of oil were transported via BTC pipeline compared to 33.93 million tons in 2016.

The total length of the BТС is 1,768 kilometers, including a 443-kilometer section running through Azerbaijan, a 249-kilometer section in Georgia and a 1,076-kilometer section in Turkey.

The pipeline’s construction started in 2003. It was filled with oil in 2005.

