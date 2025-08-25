Research Center: Peace agreement opens historic new page for S Caucasus

25 August 2025 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

The peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, initialed in Washington on August 8 under the auspices of US President Donald Trump, is being described as a historic turning point for the South Caucasus, opening a new page in regional geopolitics, Azernews reports that this was stated in an article by Leyla Ali, a senior researcher at the Gulf Research Center.

According to her, the peace deal is not only crucial for the South Caucasus but also carries significant importance for the Gulf countries, as it paves the way for a strategically vital corridor between Europe and Asia.

"As Europe seeks to reduce its dependence on Russian energy, the role of Azerbaijan and the importance of safe transit through the South Caucasus are increasing. Stable relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan strengthen the security of these routes and allow the Gulf states to align their strategies with the energy potential of the region. For example, LNG exports from Qatar to Europe benefit from a diversified supply environment," Ali wrote.

She further emphasized that, "Producers from the Gulf countries can find synergies in partnership with Azerbaijan in energy infrastructure and renewable energy projects."

The expert added that stability in Azerbaijani-Armenian relations removes one of the main political obstacles to the reliability of the Middle Corridor, making it a more attractive proposition for investors from the Gulf countries.