Azerbaijan awards Rauf Valiyev 3rd degree Order "For Service to Motherland" - decree

11 August 2025 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

According to the decree, Rauf Valiyev was awarded with the Order "For Service to the Motherland" of the 3rd degree for his long-term and fruitful activities in the field of development of maritime shipping in Azerbaijan.

Rauf Valiyev has received the Order "For Service to the Motherland" of the 3rd degree, Azernews reports.

