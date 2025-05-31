Azerbaijan and Kenya explore cooperation in humanitarian mine action

31 May 2025 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

In an effort to promote international cooperation in humanitarian demining, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kenya, Sultan Hajiyev, met on May 28, 2025, with Joys Sitienei, Director of the International Peace Support Training Centre (IPSTC), which operates under Kenya’s International Mine Action Centre.

Azernews reports, citing the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kenya, the meeting was held at the IPSTC headquarters. During the discussion, Ambassador Hajiyev briefed Director Sitienei on the activities of the Azerbaijani Embassy, the nation’s development path inspired by the political legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and the ongoing efforts led by President Ilham Aliyev to implement the “Great Return Program” — aimed at resettling former internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

The ambassador highlighted that, as a result of nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has become one of the most landmine-contaminated countries in the world. He informed Director Sitienei about the widespread destruction and human casualties caused by landmines.

It was emphasized that landmines remain the greatest obstacle to the safe and dignified return of displaced Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands.