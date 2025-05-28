Iran congratulates Azerbaijani people and government on Independence Day
28 May 2025 15:56 (UTC+04:00)
Iran has extended its congratulations to the friendly and
neighboring country of Azerbaijan — both its people and government
— on the occasion of Independence Day.
According to Azernews, the post was shared on
the official account of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the
social media platform “X.”
"The Islamic Republic of Iran congratulates the people and
government of the friendly and neighboring country, the Republic of
Azerbaijan, on its Independence Day, and wishes for growth and
prosperity for this country, and the ever-increasing development of
relations between the two nations"
The Islamic Republic of
#Iran congratulates the people and government of the friendly
and neighboring country, the Republic of
#Azerbaijan, on its Independence Day, and wishes for growth and
prosperity for this country, and the ever-increasing development of
relations between the… pic.twitter.com/IwKjYTa1Rf
— Foreign Ministry, Islamic Republic of Iran 🇮🇷 (@IRIMFA_EN)
May 28, 2025
