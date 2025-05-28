Azernews.Az

Iran congratulates Azerbaijani people and government on Independence Day

28 May 2025 15:56 (UTC+04:00)
Iran has extended its congratulations to the friendly and neighboring country of Azerbaijan — both its people and government — on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the post was shared on the official account of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social media platform “X.”

"The Islamic Republic of Iran congratulates the people and government of the friendly and neighboring country, the Republic of Azerbaijan, on its Independence Day, and wishes for growth and prosperity for this country, and the ever-increasing development of relations between the two nations"

