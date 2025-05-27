Azernews.Az

Tuesday May 27 2025

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting over luncheon with Prime Minister of Pakistan in Lachin [PHOTOS]

27 May 2025 20:12 (UTC+04:00)
Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held an expanded meeting over luncheon with Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on May 27 in Lachin.

