President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Lachin Electric Network Digital Control Center

27 May 2025 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

On May 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the Lachin Electric Network Digital Control Center.

Vugar Ahmadov, Chairman of “Azerishig” Open Joint-Stock Company, briefed the head of state on the progress achieved at the facility.

The center is designed to ensure uninterrupted and reliable electricity supply to consumers in the city, including newly constructed residential complexes, as well as industrial, social, agricultural, and tourism facilities currently under development. This facility represents an innovative solution that collects and processes data on the status of the electrical network, enabling digital control, protection, and management of the system’s equipment.

The center is equipped with two 1600 kVA power transformers and modern 35 kV and 0.4 kV indoor distribution units. To supply electricity to the facility, dual-circuit power transmission lines measuring 4.8 kilometers in length have been laid from the "Lachin" substation. The state-of-the-art equipment installed here ensures high-precision and unified technological measurements, supports reliable network operation, reduces energy transmission losses, and minimizes overall operational costs.

The center also features an online notification system to inform consumers in advance of planned power outages. With the integration of renewable energy sources into the grid—automatically managed through the Digital Control Center—electricity supply interruptions are completely eliminated. The center enables the multifunctional operation of the substation based on the volume of electricity received and transmitted, and fully coordinates the interaction of devices and equipment. Operations are automatically adapted to the requirements of the distribution network. In addition, the system enhances decision-making capabilities in information and technical security and supports the integration of “green energy” sources into the grid. The substation within the center is of a closed type, and since all control operations are conducted remotely, there is no need for permanent on-site staff.