Ukrainian Foreign Minister expresses appreciation to Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid
During a joint press conference held in Baku with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha conveyed heartfelt thanks to Azerbaijan for the generous humanitarian aid extended to Ukraine, Azernews reports.
He emphasized that the support from Azerbaijan plays a significant role in helping Ukraine address the ongoing challenges caused by the conflict.
"The Ukrainian side expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for the humanitarian assistance provided, said Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a joint press conference with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku," Andrii Sybiha said
