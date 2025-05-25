Emine Erdoğan: "One nation, two states" - always one whole

25 May 2025 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

The post also displayed the national flags of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

“A spectacular and impressive performance of Karabakh horses at the 7th Ethnosport Culture Festival... Today, the culture of one nation struck a chord with another. "One nation, two states" - always one whole in culture, in the soul, and in the future,” Emine Erdoğan, spouse of Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said in a post on her social media account after watching a stunning performance titled "Victory" presented by the Azerbaijani delegation at the 7th Ethnosport Culture Festival, Azernews reports.

