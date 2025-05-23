Coordination Headquarters convenes for meeting in Aghdam [PHOTOS]

23 May 2025 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Chaired by Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration and head of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories in a centralized manner, a regular meeting of the Coordination Headquarters was held in the city of Aghdam.

In his opening remarks, Samir Nuriyev highlighted the large-scale ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts in the territories, liberated under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, who is successfully pursuing the national development strategy laid by National Leader Heydar Aliyev in line with the requirements of today.

Noting that thanks to Azerbaijani President’s special care and attention, all the liberated territories, including the Aghdam district, are rapidly reviving and developing, Nuriyev said that the destroyed infrastructure is being restored, villages and cities are being rebuilt, and life is reviving here. Over the past five years, the President of Azerbaijan has attended more than 500 events in the liberated territories, as well as groundbreaking ceremonies for 159 projects of various purposes, and inaugurated 133 infrastructure facilities.

Samir Nuriyev stressed that significant efforts are underway to ensure successful implementation of the Great Return Program and sustainable settlement, adding that the former IDPs have already been relocated in 14 settlements in the liberated territories. In total, more than 43,000 people are currently living and working in the liberated territories, including those working in the public and private sectors, as well as those studying.

The Head of the Coordination Headquarters pointed out that addressing the employment issues of returning former IDPs helping them to achieve sustainable settlement is one of the primary goals. “To this end, necessary measures are underway to expand activities in the agricultural sector, encourage entrepreneurial environment and promote economic activity. Leases are already being concluded with residents in the Aghali village of Zangilan district for the use of agricultural lands for planting, entrepreneurial activity is being expanded in the industrial districts established in the liberated territories, with investments being attracted,” Nuriyev mentioned.

Samir Nuriyev highlighted the consistent measures undertaken to build transport infrastructure in the liberated territories to strengthen urban-rural integration and ensure sustainable linkages between regions and other territories. According to him, currently, the construction of 40 highways with a total length of 2,644 kilometers is underway, and the construction works on 7 roads with a length of 224.1 kilometers have already been completed.

Recalling that the development of the liberated territories and the construction of new settlements are one of the priorities of state policy, Samir Nuriyev underlined that this process is not limited to the construction of physical spaces but is also a process that requires a multifaceted and complex approach encompassing social, economic, environmental and legal aspects.

In accordance with the meeting’s agenda, the Coordination Headquarters reviewed reports on the activities of the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters, the implementation of the “First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, including efforts to ensure sustainable settlement of the population, establish transport infrastructure, organize passenger transportation and communication services, and reconstruct and restore cities and other settlements in the territories. Reports were also presented on the activities of the Special Representative Offices of the Azerbaijani President in the liberated territories and the tasks ahead.

At the end of the meeting, Samir Nuriyev underscored that the President of Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories. In conclusion, relevant assignments were given to fulfill the tasks set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As part of the visit, the staff of the Coordination Headquarters

inspected several facilities in the territory of Aghdam city, including the Aghdam Railway and Bus Terminal Complex, Aghdam Mugham Center and Aghdam Imaret Complex.

During the tour of the 2nd residential settlement, the construction of which started last year, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan mentioned that construction work on 66 buildings is currently underway in 11 quarters. It is planned to build a total of 1,268 apartments, including 60 residential and 6 non-residential buildings, as well as a boiler house, children's entertainment center, and sports grounds.

Afterwards, the members of the Coordination Headquarters visited the Aghdam Juma Mosque. During the occupation - on May 9, 2000, a piece of stone from the Aghdam Juma Mosque was presented to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and the mosque has undergone major restoration by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The broken minaret of the mosque and the stones inside, the entrance gate were restored, and the facade was restored to its historical appearance.

As the members of the Coordination Headquarters arrived in the Aghdam Industrial Park, established by the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated May 28, 2021, they familiarized themselves with the conditions provided for business entities here. The Ministry of Economy briefed the members of the Coordination Headquarters on the Industrial Park, saying that the Aghdam Industrial Park, which covers an area of 190 hectares, is the second industrial park in the country in terms of the number of residents. Out of a total of 31, 27 enterprises were registered as residents and 4 enterprises as non-residents here. The minister also highlighted the activities of the limited liability companies such as "Mister Décor," a manufacturer of wallpaper in the Industrial Park; "Rail Trans Service," a manufacturer of communication and signaling, microprocessor centralization system equipment; "Eel Electric," a manufacturer of medium and low voltage equipment, monoblock concrete substations and electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment; and "BAFCO Invest," a manufacturer of safety shoes and polyurethane boots.