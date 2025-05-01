Azerbaijani Air Force personnel receive NATO training on air operations planning

1 May 2025 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A NATO training course titled “Planning and Conducting Air Operations” is being conducted in Azerbaijan for Air Force personnel as part of the “Individual Partnership Cooperation Program 2025” between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense and NATO, Azernews reports.

Organized by a mobile training group from NATO’s Alliance Air Force Command (AFC), the course focuses on airspace management principles, self-assessment (SEL) and NATO evaluation (NEL) procedures within the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) framework.

Participants will engage in both theoretical and practical exercises through group work, aimed at enhancing their professional competencies. The training will conclude with a final briefing session and the presentation of certificates to participants.

The course is scheduled to continue until May 2.