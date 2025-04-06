Türkiye reaffirms strong support to Azerbaijan in fight against mine threat

6 April 2025 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye has reiterated its firm support to Azerbaijan in combating the ongoing mine threat across liberated territories, especially in the Garabagh region, Azernews reports.

The Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan shared a post on its official X account, expressing solidarity with the victims of the recent mine explosions and affirming Ankara’s commitment to back Baku across various platforms.

“We wish recovery to our Azerbaijani brothers who were injured in the mine incidents that occurred today in the Agdam and Jabrayil regions of Karabakh. We share the security concerns of Azerbaijan regarding the large number of mines that have not yet been identified in the liberated Garabagh,” the Embassy stated.

It should be noted that two separate mine incidents occurred earlier today—one in the Jabrayil region, where an employee of ANAMA was injured, and another in Agdam, where three members of a family were wounded.

The Turkish side emphasized that the continued mine contamination poses a serious threat to civilian lives and post-conflict recovery efforts in the region.