German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit [PHOTOS]
On April 1, President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.
A guard of honor was arranged for the German President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and other officials.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!