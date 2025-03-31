Azerbaijanis in Europe protest for justice at Hague’s Peace palace

31 March 2025 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijanis living in Europe have gathered in front of the "Peace Palace" in The Hague to protest against ongoing injustices and double standards towards their homeland, Azernews reports.

Organized by the Azerbaijani community in Europe, the demonstration voiced strong opposition to the continued bias against Azerbaijan, particularly in European and Dutch parliamentary discussions. Protesters marched and held placards in front of the "Peace Palace" to demonstrate their unity and solidarity in the face of unfair treatment.

The demonstrators chanted slogans such as “Rise for Justice!”, “Truth for Azerbaijan, Justice for All!”, “Say No to Armenia’s Occupation!”, “Recognize Azerbaijan’s Rights Worldwide!”, “Together for Justice, Peace, and Truth!”, “Let’s Return to International Justice!”, “End Double Standards!”, and “No Mercy for Ruben Vardanyan on the ‘Mirotvorets’ List.”

Participants also recalled the tragic history of mass killings and genocide committed against Azerbaijanis by Armenian forces. They highlighted the large-scale atrocities and their devastating consequences, emphasizing that these crimes should be recognized under international legal conventions as crimes against humanity.

One of the key demands of the protest was the recognition of the March 31, 1918, genocide, in which thousands of Azerbaijanis were killed in brutal massacres. Demonstrators urged international institutions to acknowledge this historic injustice, calling for justice and accountability for the crimes committed 107 years ago.