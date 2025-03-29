First Lady of Uzbekistan congratulates Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva on Novruz holiday
First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva has sent a congratulatory letter to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of Novruz holiday.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
Dear Mehriban Khanim,
I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, which symbolizes the awakening and renewal of nature, as well as the unique manifestation of our peoples' millennia-old traditions and noble customs.
I wish you and your family happiness, success, and a joyful spirit in this Eastern New Year. I wish your beloved country prosperity, development, and peace.
Respectfully,
Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva
First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan
