Azerbaijan’s tourism commission discusses sector growth and future plans [PHOTO]

24 March 2025 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

The Working Commission on Tourism and Service within the Azerbaijan Confederation of Entrepreneurs held a meeting to discuss sector development, challenges, and future projects, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, updates were provided on the Commission’s new charter and achievements in personnel training, including the establishment of the Gastrotourism Academy in Sumgayit offering 12 specialties.

Commission Chairman Ruslan Guliyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s efforts to promote its tourism potential internationally, noting plans to participate in four major international events in 2025 and a new project focused on Eastern Zangezur’s tourism potential.

Discussions also addressed tourism trends in 2025, including a decline in Novruz holiday visitors compared to last year. Despite a 30% increase in tourism in 2024, numbers have not yet reached 2019 levels.

Deputy Chairman Jeyhun Ashurov emphasized the need for regional tourism development, calling for increased incentives to attract visitors and better utilization of Azerbaijan’s international airports beyond Heydar Aliyev Airport.

The commission also reviewed a sector survey, identifying key challenges such as personnel shortages, investment climate, tax regulations, financing, and unregistered tourism service providers. Additionally, discussions were held on creating an investment-friendly environment for budget hotels in the regions.