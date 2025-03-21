Georgian PM sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

21 March 2025 21:38 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Novruz holiday,Azernews reports.

"Your Excellency,

Allow me to sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of Novruz Bayram on behalf of the Government of Georgia and the Georgian people. This holiday symbolizes new life, unity, and prosperity, and holds great significance in the context of the friendship and strategic partnership between our countries. I wish you and the people of Azerbaijan peace, tranquility, prosperity, and extend my best wishes to you.

I highly appreciate the level of the relations between Georgia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. These relations are a manifestation of the traditional sincere and friendly neighborhood ties between our peoples. Our effective and multilateral cooperation in various fields, conditioned by common regional interests, serves as an exemplary model and provides a solid foundation for the well-being and development of our peoples.

I am confident that our existing cooperation will be further strengthened through our joint efforts. In the face of global challenges, I would like to emphasize once again the immense importance of our cooperation for maintaining peace and stability in the region."