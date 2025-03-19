Azerbaijan's cultural and historical heritage: Novruz in “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty”

19 March 2025 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Mazahir Afandiyev

As a celebration of the highest human values—goodness, mercy, and compassion—and a symbol of equality and unity, the triumph of the unity between society and nature, the Novruz holiday plays a unique role in drawing attention to the multicultural values and traditions of tolerance held by the astute Azerbaijani people. Novruz serves as a global value, reflecting the core principles of Azerbaijanism philosophy, culture, and national-spiritual values and proving clearly that we are the heralds of peace and prosperity.

The Novruz holiday holds a special place among the distinctive values that depict Azerbaijan as one of the epicenters of ancient civilization. One of the results of state independence is its widespread and solemn formal celebration throughout our nation. Therefore, the state-level celebration of Novruz became a shining example of returning to historical roots and an embodiment of our people's solidarity and unity during the reign of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, who emphasized that Novruz has ancient roots and always lives in our nation's hearts.

The honorable President Ilham Aliyev has successfully carried on this tradition by fulfilling the principles of the National Leader and desires of the Azerbaijani people. Our lands were freed from occupation by the triumphant Azerbaijani Army under the command of the honorable President Ilham Aliyev, and we are celebrating Novruz and lighting festive bonfires in Shusha, Sugovushan, Talish village, and Khankendi city for the fourth time.

Humanity has generally been interested in the country of Azerbaijan. The world has always been drawn to it because of its natural and spiritual resources. The foremost defender and steward of tangible and intangible heritage, UNESCO, has listed some heritage related to Azerbaijan. Since 2016, Novruz has been on this list. It continues to represent our national interests and Azerbaijani identity while also serving international objectives and speaking loudly for Azerbaijan internationally.

In the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as the wave of globalization gathers momentum and traditional values undergo constant change, Nowruz has become an expression of our commitment to our historical and cultural heritage.

This traditional holiday, which has a special place in the UN calendar as an intangible heritage, is directly in line with the goals of the global document known as "Sustainable Development Goals," primarily in terms of peace and prosperity, equality, creating peaceful societies, intercultural dialogue, respect for universal values, strengthening regional cooperation, and environmental protection.

Ancient rites connected to the belief in fertility, nature, and its extinction and rebirth are the origin of Novruz. The four elements of nature are honored on Tuesdays throughout the month before Novruz. These are known as the Tuesday of water, the Tuesday of fire, the Tuesday of earth, and the Tuesday of wind. Eventually, spring arrives.

This event has a lot of rich traditions in Azerbaijan—Land of Fire. Fire represents enlightenment and purification. As everyone assembles around the fire during Novruz, family values, which are regarded as the cornerstone of Azerbaijani society, are reinforced. In this way, "Tuesday of Wind" represents solidarity and national unity, while "Tuesday of Water" signifies people's love of life.

"Tuesday of Land" has a unique meaning for people who have been yearning for their homeland for almost 30 years. Thanks to the resolute leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Great Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and the national unity, this 30-year period of longing came to an end. On the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty," in the framework of the "Great Return," our people celebrate Novruz with pride, fervor, and solemnity around festive bonfires on our homeland of Garabagh.

The declaration of 2025 as the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” is significant as a continuation of our state's efforts to fortify sovereignty and establish a state founded on the rule of law. This year is the fifth anniversary of the historic victory over the Armenian army and the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the first new constitution of independent Azerbaijan. Today independent and sovereign Azerbaijan is embarking on a new phase of its growth as a nation that consistently defends and completely guarantees its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

We are confident that this year will mark a significant turning point in the history of our nation's statehood and bring our citizens together, no matter where they might reside, to face the new challenges of modernity.

Mazahir Afandiyev, the author is a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament