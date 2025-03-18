President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva light Novruz bonfire with residents of Hasanriz village
On March 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the newly reconstructed highway connecting the Sarsang Reservoir to Umudlu village in the Aghdara district, Azernews reports.
Saleh Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, briefed the head of state on the completed work.
In accordance with the order signed by President Ilham Aliyev last year, the reconstruction of the highway from the Sarsang Reservoir to Umudlu village in the Aghdara district was carried out to a high standard.
The fourth-class technical road is 9.4 kilometers long, with traffic lanes 6 meters wide. Necessary measures have been taken to ensure the smooth and safe movement of traffic.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!