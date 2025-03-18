ASCO Introduces Eco-Friendly Tech to Cut Emissions [PHOTOS]

18 March 2025 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) is expanding the implementation of innovative technologies aimed at reducing emissions, Azernews reports, citing ASCO.

In line with its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, the company has taken another significant step by introducing the "EcoPilot" system in collaboration with Sweden’s QTAGG company.

As a pilot project, the system has been installed on the "Azerbaijan" RoPax ferry. The vessel has successfully completed its first sea trial using the new technology. The EcoPilot system is expected to reduce fuel consumption on each voyage, leading to an estimated 6% decrease in emissions.

The EcoPilot technology optimizes the ship’s route and speed by factoring in wind direction and strength, ship structure, weather forecasts, and sea currents. The electronic system automatically adjusts the vessel’s speed to minimize fuel consumption, contributing to lower emissions and greater environmental sustainability.