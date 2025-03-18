ASCO Introduces Eco-Friendly Tech to Cut Emissions [PHOTOS]
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) is expanding the implementation of innovative technologies aimed at reducing emissions, Azernews reports, citing ASCO.
In line with its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, the company has taken another significant step by introducing the "EcoPilot" system in collaboration with Sweden’s QTAGG company.
As a pilot project, the system has been installed on the "Azerbaijan" RoPax ferry. The vessel has successfully completed its first sea trial using the new technology. The EcoPilot system is expected to reduce fuel consumption on each voyage, leading to an estimated 6% decrease in emissions.
The EcoPilot technology optimizes the ship’s route and speed by factoring in wind direction and strength, ship structure, weather forecasts, and sea currents. The electronic system automatically adjusts the vessel’s speed to minimize fuel consumption, contributing to lower emissions and greater environmental sustainability.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!