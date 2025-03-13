President Ilham Aliyev received Executive Director of International Energy Agency [PHOTOS]

13 March 2025 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

On March 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, Azernews reports.

President Ilham Aliyev awarded the "Dostlug" (Friendship) Order to Fatih Birol in recognition of his support for Azerbaijan’s presidency at COP29, his promotion of global climate change initiatives, as well as his effective cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to Fatih Birol for his cooperation with Azerbaijan, and support provided during COP29.

In response, Fatih Birol expressed great pride in receiving the "Dostlug" Order and emphasized Azerbaijan's pivotal role in Europe’s energy security as a reliable partner. He congratulated Azerbaijan on the successes achieved at COP29, noting that despite the difficult and complex negotiations, significant progress was made on the climate agenda.

Fatih Birol also thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the invitation to the 12th Global Baku Forum, describing it as an important platform for discussing key international issues. He expressed his views on potential future cooperation with the Forum.

The conversation included an exchange of perspectives on global energy issues.