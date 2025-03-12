Albanian President arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

12 March 2025 22:48 (UTC+04:00)

According to Azernews , at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Albanian President was welcomed by Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with other officials.

Bajram Begaj, President of the Republic of Albania, has arrived in Azerbaijan for a working visit to attend the 12th Global Baku Forum.

