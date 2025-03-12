Azerbaijani official and Serbian minister discuss gender equality and family Issues at UN [PHOTOS]

12 March 2025 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

During her visit to New York, the Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan, Bahar Muradova, met with Serbia’s Minister for Gender Equality, the Prevention of Violence Against Women, and the Empowerment of Women, Tatyana Makura, within the framework of the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women at the UN, Azernews reports.

The meeting focused on discussions regarding the efforts and experiences of both countries in the field of family affairs. Bahar Muradova emphasized that Serbia is a friendly country to Azerbaijan and highlighted the strong bilateral ties between the two countries at the highest political level. She also shared information about the activities of the State Committee she heads and noted significant progress in Azerbaijan’s family affairs over the past five years.

Muradova highlighted the various campaigns conducted in Azerbaijan to raise awareness about early marriage and domestic violence, including widespread campaigns on social media. She also pointed out that there have been extensive debates in the Azerbaijani parliament on these issues in recent years, resulting in several amendments to laws and regulations.

The Serbian minister expressed that the two countries share common interests in family matters and spoke about a recent campaign in Serbia addressing domestic conflicts. She emphasized the importance of legislative changes in addressing these issues and recognized the role of civil society in combating domestic violence.

The two sides discussed the implementation of joint projects in this field and explored further avenues for bilateral cooperation.