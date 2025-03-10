Azerbaijan hosts presentation on search for missing persons [PHOTOS]

10 March 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Presentation of the "Assessment Report on the Search for Missing Persons in the Republic of Azerbaijan" by the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), Azernews reports.

A ceremony for the presentation of the "Assessment Report on the Search for Missing Persons in the Republic of Azerbaijan" by the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) took place in connection with citizens who were prisoners of war, missing, or taken hostage.

Members of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing, and Hostage Citizens, along with the working group, representatives of the International Commission at senior levels, parliamentarians, heads of relevant government agencies, as well as civil society organizations (CSOs) and media representatives attended the event.

To recall, during the First Garabagh War (1988-1994), thousands of Azerbaijanis went missing due to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Many civilians and military personnel were either killed, captured, or displaced. An estimated over 4,000 Azerbaijanis remain unaccounted for, including prisoners of war and hostages. The war caused widespread trauma, with over one million Azerbaijanis displaced. Efforts to locate missing persons continue, with international organizations like the ICMP and ICRC assisting. The issue remains a sensitive matter for Azerbaijan, with families still seeking justice and closure regarding their missing loved ones from the conflict.